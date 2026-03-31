More growth in store for Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Northwood Retail President Ward Kampf knows the developer has something special when it comes to The Bowl at Ballantyne.

The project’s first phase, which includes 70,000 square feet of retail space, is 100% leased. It’s inked deals with 19 tenants, with the first retailers opening in 2024.

The final two tenants — restaurants Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza out of Miami and Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Culinary Dropout — are slated to open later this year. Homegrown concepts, including The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, chef Jim Noble’s Rooster’s Wood-Fired Kitchen, and Copain restaurants, as well as Harriet’s Hamburgers, have carved out a niche there.

The developer has added green space and the popular Stream Park, an amphitheater and an apartment tower. Long-coveted grocer Wegmans chose Ballantyne for its first store and is slated to open later this year.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Wegmans store in Ballantyne takes step forward

Wegmans store in Ballantyne takes step forward

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