One person killed in crash involving pedestrian in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a crash on East Independence Boulevard on Saturday morning.
MEDIC responded to the scene on the 7600 block of E. Independence Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that it was investigating the crash around 12:45 a.m.
Officials from MEDIC confirmed the person was killed in an incident where a pedestrian was struck.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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