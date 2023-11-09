Local

1 airlifted after double shooting at apartments, Hickory police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

HICKORY, N.C. — Someone was airlifted to a hospital after a double shooting Wednesday night in Hickory, police said.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the Waverly Ridge apartments of First Street Southeast.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.




