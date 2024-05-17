Local

Cabarrus County man accused of using PPP loans to gamble, buy properties

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury has indicted a man accused of using COVID-era small business loans to gamble and buy properties.

The Court Watch newsletter first reported the news.

William Ambrose Simpson II, from Cabarrus County, was indicted in April.

Prosecutors said Simpson used three businesses he was associated with to commit the crimes from about March 2020 until November 2021.

Simpson is accused of filing false applications for Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans, resulting in millions of dollars being deposited in his accounts.

Prosecutors say Simpson is accused of using the money for the following:

  • A $360,000 wire transfer was made on May 5, 2020 to buy a property.
  • A $75,000 wire transfer was on Sept. 3, 2020 to buy a property.
  • A $25,000 wire transfer was made on March 4, 2021 to a casino in Las Vegas.
  • On March 31, 2021, a $175,000 cashier’s check was addressed to a casino in Pennsylvania.
  • A $100,000 wire transfer was made on Oct. 12, 2021 to a casino in Las Vegas.

Simpson is charged with six counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering. If convicted, he’ll have to forfeit the property involved in the crimes.

