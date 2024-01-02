1 arrested after 64-year-old grandmother shot, killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An arrest has been made after a 64-year-old woman was killed last fall, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Detectives said on Sept. 2, 2023, 64-year-old Dianne Sturdivant Davis was confronted by two men while leaving a home on Orchard Trace Lane. Witnesses told police an argument ensued and Davis was shot and killed.

Davis’ car was then stolen and used in the robbery of a cellphone store and a Subway restaurant in Gastonia.

Channel 9 also learned Davis was a mother to three sons. Her family said her life was centered around two things: Her grandchildren and church.

On Tuesday, CMPD arrested 26-year-old Jeremy James Kordell Thrasher. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy.

