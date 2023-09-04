‘They are hurting”: Woman killed in north Charlotte homicide was mother, grandmother

CHARLOTTE — Three sons are grieving the loss of their mother after she was killed early Saturday morning.

Channel 9 brought you the story at noon on Saturday. According to police, a woman was killed along Orchard Trace Lane, just off North Tryon Street.

Officials say police were called to the Orchard Trace Apartments just before 6 a.m., where they found a woman who had been shot. MEDIC pronounced her dead at the scene.

Channel 9′s veteran crime reporter, Glenn Counts, was able to speak with the victim’s sister, who says this is an enormous loss for the whole family.

“You took my nephews’; she has three children, three boys. You took their mother from them, and right now those babies are hurting,” the victim’s sister told Counts. “They are grown; yes, they are adults, but they are hurting; they are totally lost without their mom.”

Sources told Counts whoever killed the woman, also stole her car making robbery a possible motive, but the family says what was taken from them can never be replaced.

“The most wonderful woman you could ever meet, I know people say that all the time about their loved ones but this girl was really special,” she said.

Currently, police say the suspect is unknown and are asking the public for help with the case. The victim’s sister is hoping for arrest sooner rather than later, so her sister can receive the justice she deserves.

“I just don’t want anyone else’s family to have to go through what we’re going through right now for that reason alone. I hope they can find who did this and bring justice upon them.”

