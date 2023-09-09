Charlotte grandmother’s murder set off a two-county crime spree, police say

CHARLOTTE — Police are continuing to search for suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a grandmother in north Charlotte last weekend.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts has learned that the shooting was just the beginning of a series of crimes.

The crime spree started when 64-year-old Dianne Sturdivant Davis was confronted by two men while leaving a home on Orchard Trace Lane. Witnesses told police an argument ensued and Davis was shot and killed.

Davis’ car was then stolen and used in the robbery of a cell phone store and a Subway in Gastonia.

Case Ellington, who was inside the Subway at the time of the robbery, said he had no idea it started with a fatal shooting.

They both came in with guns, not revolvers, big guns. Your mind kind of tells you that hopefully, they would not have done anything, nothing would have happened, and it was just a bluff. But knowing that now, I feel very fortunate to be alive,” Ellington said.

Family members said they are still reeling from the loss.

“You never think it will hit you in your household. I never in a million years thought I’d be sitting here because my aunt was murdered in an armed robbery,” Davis’ niece Kardae Knight said. “My family has always dealt with death well. We’re very spiritual people. We do believe there is a better place after this life, so we can accept the fact that she’s gone. It’s just how she died because she’s the one person who doesn’t deserve to have her life end in that way.”

Davis said was a lifelong member of St. Paul Baptist Church and her family is asking the community for help to solve her murder.

“This could be your mom. This could be your grandmother, your aunt, your sister, or your friend, your co-worker. I would hope that someone would be brave enough to speak up because a whole family is suffering,” Knight said.

Police said they recovered Davis’ car a few days ago but have not released any additional information.

VIDEO: ‘They are hurting”: Woman killed in north Charlotte homicide was mother, grandmother

‘They are hurting”: Woman killed in north Charlotte homicide was mother, grandmother





©2023 Cox Media Group