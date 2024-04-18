1 arrested after man shot, killed in University City on Easter

CHARLOTTE — A suspect has been arrested after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot on Easter, police say.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on March 31, they found 25-year-old Kedrick Brown shot in the parking lot of University City Plaza on University City Boulevard.
At the time, police said the shooting didn’t appear to be a random act of violence, and it’s possible Brown knew the suspect.
On Thursday, Concord Police Department officers arrested 24-year-old Khyree Lewis. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail and charged with Brown’s murder.
CMPD said their investigation still continues and they have not released any more information.
(WATCH BELOW: Cars shot up near First Ward Park; investigation underway, CMPD says)
©2024 Cox Media Group