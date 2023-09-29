1 arrested in east Charlotte greenway sex assault case, sources say

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested one of the suspects accused of sexually assaulting a woman on an east Charlotte greenway last year, sources tell Channel 9.

Sources said Khalil Boler, 28, was arrested Thursday night.

On Sept. 7, 2022, a woman was taken to the hospital after she reported being sexually assaulted on the McAlpine Creek Greenway.

The woman was walking around 11 a.m. that day when she said a man assaulted her and tried to take her clothes off in an attempt to rape her, police said. She was able to fight off the suspect and call 911, authorities said.

Investigators said it appeared to be a random attack.

Jail records show Boler’s charges include attempted second-degree forcible rape, second-degree kidnapping, and sexual battery.

