Man seriously injured, pregnant woman stabbed in random attack

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a pregnant woman and a man were injured after a stabbing Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Equipment Drive near West Sugar Creek Road, close to the I‑85 exit.

Investigators say the suspect first stabbed the woman in an attempt to kill her, then stabbed the man.

Police report the man suffered serious injuries, while the woman’s injuries were considered minor.

CMPD has not released additional details about the suspect or what led up to the attack.

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