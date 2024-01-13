1 in custody after knife attack injures student at Wingate University, spokesperson says

WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University went under a short lockdown Friday night after reports of a student who was attacked with a knife, a spokesperson said.

The student, who was cut on the hand, was able to run away after the attack that happened at about 8 p.m., the university spokesperson said.

The university sent out an alert saying students should lock their doors and windows.

It sent another alert 30 minutes later saying the lockdown was lifted and police had someone in custody.

The student’s injuries were minor.

The assailant, who was arrested, was not a student, the spokesperson said.

Campus Safety and local law enforcement are increasing patrols this weekend.

No further information was released.

