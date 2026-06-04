Former police officer pleads guilty to murder

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Former Newton Police Lt. Carlos Aribe pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Camden Childers.

Police say Uribe shot Childers after a pursuit that ended in Catawba County on June 26, 2025.

Childers, who was 21 and from Stanley, had his hands up and open before the shooting, and he was not armed at the time, prosecutors said.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty will have more details on what happened in court, on Channel 9 starting at 5 p.m.

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