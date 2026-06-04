Teen driver had THC in system during crash that claimed 5 lives in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A teen driver had a form of THC in his system during a crash that killed a family of five in July 2025 on Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte, the National Transportation Safety Board reported.

The NTSB found that 16-year-old Logan Sauer, who was driving the vehicle that caused the collision, never stepped on the brake before the impact.

The crash involved Sauer’s vehicle colliding with a minivan, which forced both cars into the path of a parked tractor-trailer. Investigators determined that Sauer had Delta 9 THC in his blood. Both vehicles involved in the collision were traveling at speeds exceeding 60 mph when they struck the truck.

Another teenager in the van was the only survivor.

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