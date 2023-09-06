1 in custody for homicide at home in Indian Trail

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A suspect is in custody as detectives investigate a homicide in Union County.

It happened Wednesday at a home on Providence Hills Drive in Indian Trail.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a suspect into custody. They said the incident appears to be isolated and there aren’t any other known threats to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789, or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

The sheriff’s office plans to release more information at a later time.

