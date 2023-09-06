Charlotte Chef Michael Shortino dies

CHARLOTTE — The owner of Futo Buta and Lincoln’s Haberdashery in Charlotte has died.

The family of Chef Michael Shortino announced on Tuesday that he had passed away.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Chef Michael Shortino, the visionary chef and owner of Futo Buta and Lincoln’s Haberdashery in Charlotte. Shortino, a 3rd generation chef, was not only a culinary trailblazer but also a beloved member of the hospitality community,” the statement read. “His passion for food, creativity, and dedication to providing exceptional experiences influenced the teams, friends, and patrons of his restaurants and beyond.”

Shortino’s daughter, Cassie, will step in to fulfill her father’s dream of having his legacy continue with her at the helm, according to the statement.

“Chef Shortino’s inimitable style and magnetic soul will be deeply missed, but we will do our best to focus on the great things to come,” the statement said.

A cause of death has not been released.

(WATCH BELOW: Fundraiser aims to support family of CMPD officer who died of cancer)

Fundraiser aims to support family of CMPD officer who died of cancer

©2023 Cox Media Group