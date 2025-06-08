1 dead, 1 hurt in shootout at NC motorcycle club

NEWTON, N.C. — One person is dead and another was hurt after a shootout at a motorcycle club in Newton, Channel 9 learned Sunday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at the Outlaws Motorcycle Club on Main Street, officials told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now on the case, and Faherty learned that local SWAT officers were called to the scene.

Update: Just got this informations from police in Newton "NEWTON, NC - On Sunday, June 8, 2025, at approximately 2:09...

It’s not clear what led to the shooting at this point. We’re asking officials for more details on the shooting and if they’re looking for any suspects.

The victims haven’t been identified yet.

Police said there’s no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

