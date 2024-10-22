1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Caldwell County

HICKORY, N.C. — One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a crash Sunday near Hickory.

Officials with North Carolina Highway Patrol say that deputies responded to NC 127 near Leslie Avenue Sunday around 7:45 p.m. for a crash.

Deputies say a vehicle traveling south on NC 127 and crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on.

Officials say a motorcycle traveling south then hit debris from the crash and were thrown from their motorcycle.

Highway patrol says the first vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic’s driver was taken by helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the car that was struck were transported by helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Center in Charlotte.

Deputies say that the passenger in that vehicle, Michael Lee Peak, 46, passed away in the hospital and his wife is dealing with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was not injured according to officials.

The initial investigation done by highway patrol shows that speed was a contributing factor in this crash and that once their investigation with the Catawba County District Attorney’s office is complete charges are possible.

NC 127 was closed in the area for over two hours while crews investigated the crash.

