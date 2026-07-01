Richmond County man trusts gut, wins $1M lottery prize

RALEIGH — Everett Cooper, of Marston in Richmond County, won a $1 million top prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased in Laurinburg. He claimed his winnings on a Monday, N.C. Education Lottery officials stated.

Cooper’s winning ticket was a Cashword King scratch-off. He bought the ticket from CAPL Retail on South Main Street in Laurinburg. He chose a lump-sum payment of $600,000 over an annuity option of $50,000 over 20 years. After required tax withholdings, Cooper received $432,063.

Cooper said he had a good feeling about purchasing the ticket.

“Something just told me to get that ticket,” Cooper said. “I had that feeling.”

Cooper enjoys playing the crossword-style tickets. He described his playing habit, stating, “I like to have a coffee, take my time and enjoy myself when I play.”

The Cashword King game debuted in August with five top prizes of $1 million. One $1 million prize remains to be claimed.

Cooper plans to use his winnings to help his family and his church. The Cashword King game has one $1 million top prize still available to be claimed.

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