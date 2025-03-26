1 dead, 2 injured after motorcycle crash in Newton, police say

NEWTON, N.C. — Newton police responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 16 that killed one person and sent two to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

Police, EMS and firefighters responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 16 and E 20th Street, around 11:55 a.m., officials said.

Investigators said a motorcycle collided with a Honda CR-V in an intersection while the motorcycle was travelling North and the Honda travelled West.

The motorcycle driver, 20-year-old Brent Lee Edmonson, was already deceased when responders arrived, according to the Newton Police Department.

The two women occupying the Honda were sent to the hospital, police said. The driver, 63-year-old Anna Killian Huffman, was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, 60-year-old Lisa Killian Robertson, was transported to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and police have asked that any witnesses or anyone who may have information about the crash contact Sergeant Jennifer Butler with the Newton Police Department at (828) 465-7430.

