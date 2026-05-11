One NC resident evacuated after hantavirus exposure; no local cases reported

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it is closely monitoring the recent hantavirus outbreak linked to the M/V Hondius.

Federal health officials confirmed that one North Carolina resident was on board the vessel and was evacuated, along with all remaining U.S. passengers, to the National Quarantine Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

To protect the individual’s privacy, no additional details are being released.

State health officials emphasize that there are currently no hantavirus cases in North Carolina, and the risk to the public remains extremely low.

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