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One NC resident evacuated after hantavirus exposure; no local cases reported

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Hantavirus What to Know Research scientist Robert Nofchissey prepares samples of inactivated material as part of hantavirus research at the Center for Global Health at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan) (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it is closely monitoring the recent hantavirus outbreak linked to the M/V Hondius.

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Federal health officials confirmed that one North Carolina resident was on board the vessel and was evacuated, along with all remaining U.S. passengers, to the National Quarantine Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

To protect the individual’s privacy, no additional details are being released.

State health officials emphasize that there are currently no hantavirus cases in North Carolina, and the risk to the public remains extremely low.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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