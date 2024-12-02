1 dead, 3 hurt from mobile home fire in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly house fire in Gaston County is under investigation after one person was killed and three people were hurt Sunday evening.

First responders in Gaston County said the fire happened just after 8 p.m. on Brian Circle near Hickory Grove Road north of McAdenville.

Emergency services confirmed that three people were seriously hurt, including one child. A fourth victim died from the fire. The victim who died hasn’t been identified yet.

It’s not clear what caused the fire at this time.

We’re working on getting more details on the fire. Check back for updates.

