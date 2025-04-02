NC DMV to adopt Arizona software, aims to reduce wait times

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is partnering with Arizona to improve its Division of Motor Vehicles, aiming to reduce long wait times and make more appointments available, according to WRAL.

The state is looking to Arizona, which ranks as the fourth-best DMV in the U.S. according to a Carinsurance.com survey, to help address its DMV challenges. North Carolina’s DMV is currently ranked 25th in the same survey.

“It’s somebody that’s led large organizations,” said Joey Hopkins, North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary, about the qualities needed in the new NCDMV commissioner. “It’s somebody that’s done change management.”

Joey Hopkins, who oversees the NCDMV, is in the process of interviewing candidates to replace outgoing commissioner Wayne Goodwin. Goodwin, who has led the DMV since 2022, announced he would not reapply for the position after his tenure was marked by complaints about slow service.

The state received 40 applications for the commissioner position. Hopkins emphasized that while a change in leadership is necessary, it won’t solve all the issues facing the DMV, including staffing shortages.

Governor Josh Stein’s recent budget proposal includes funding for over 100 new DMV positions, but past requests for additional staff and technology upgrades have been denied by state lawmakers.

North Carolina plans to adopt Arizona’s streamlined DMV software to improve efficiencies and customer service. Currently, the NCDMV operates on several outdated computer systems, some of which are 30 years old.

Aaron Moody, NCDOT assistant director of communications for highways, stated that using Arizona’s software will enhance internal efficiencies and improve customer service by reducing wait times.

Hopkins mentioned that most license plate agencies in North Carolina are already privatized, while driver’s license services remain public.

Hopkins, who recently visited the DMV with his sons, acknowledged the frustration felt by both customers and employees due to outdated systems and long wait times.

With plans to implement Arizona’s successful DMV strategies, North Carolina aims to alleviate the frustrations of long wait times and appointment difficulties, although the timeline for these improvements remains uncertain.

VIDEO: NC DMV asking lawmakers for money to hire more employees

NC DMV asking lawmakers for money to hire more employees

©2025 Cox Media Group