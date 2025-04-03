40-year-old man accused of threatening mass violence at school

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County man is accused of threatening mass violence at an elementary school and having a manifesto and floorplans of the school.

On March 24, the Drexel Police Department served a search warrant at the home of Brandon Dean Johnson, 40, who lives in the 600 block of South Main Street.

The Drexel Police Department also seized an AR-15, two pistols, a 30-round magazine, ammunition, a ballistic vest, computers, and other items in Johnson’s bedroom.

The search warrant said that a “source of information” told police that Johnson had a manifesto with plans to commit a school shooting at Drexel Elementary and “cause as many casualties as possible”.

His family says that a source of information was in jail on other serious charges and they don’t believe Johnson would hurt anyone.

Johnson was arrested and charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned parents didn’t find out about it until the next day. The school district officials said Drexel police asked them to get permission from law enforcement before releasing any information.

Johnson is currently in jail.

The State Bureau of Investigation and Morganton Public Safety assisted with the investigation.

The Drexel Police Department also worked with Burke County Public Schools.

This investigation is ongoing.

