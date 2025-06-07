1 dead, 3 injured in single car crash

HARMONY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Iredell County Friday evening.

Troopers responded to the scene on Interstate 77 southbound near mile marker 64 in Harmony around 7:50 p.m. Friday, according to reports.

Officials say a 1999 Ford Ranger was traveling south when the driver lost control, drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, overturned and went down an embankment.

Investigators said that the back right tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control.

The driver, 38-year-old Elmer Adalberto Romero Giron, died at the scene. An adult passenger and two juvenile passengers with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to hospitals.

Initial investigations do not point to speed or impairment being contributing factors in the crash, according to reports.

The roadway was partially closed for about two hours following the crash to conduct an investigation, officials said.

