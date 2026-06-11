Huntersville homeowner faces charges for hosting teen party with alcohol

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville homeowner is facing charges after police say she allowed more than 100 teenagers to drink alcohol during a late‑night party at her home on Devonshire Drive.

Officers were called to the house around 12:30 a.m., and because of the size of the crowd, they requested help from ABC officers.

According to court documents, one officer wrote that when he walked inside, he “immediately smelled an overpowering odor of alcohol on the first floor.”

He also said homeowner Carla Rochelle Reaves, 54, admitted she had been drinking.

Neighbors told Channel 9 this is not the first time large parties have happened at the home.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said, “It’s been frustrating. We have woken up in the morning to a lot of trash, empty bottles, full bottles of liquor.”

She said the issue isn’t just the mess, but the fact that an adult allowed underage drinking.

“I think the biggest issue is that it was allowed by an adult who should not have been allowing that,” that neighbor reiterated.

ABC agents say at least 100 teens were inside the home, and officers issued about 40 citations for underage drinking. ‘

Other neighbors said the parties have happened “quite frequently” and that “someone could have been hurt.”

This is the first time Reaves has been arrested, and neighbors hope it sends a message.

“I just hope that this is the end of it,” the neighbor said.

Reaves spent only a few hours in jail. She is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and alcohol‑related offenses. She has a court hearing scheduled for August.

©2026 Cox Media Group