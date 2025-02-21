1 dead after car hits bicyclist in York County, SCHP says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died after a crash in York County early Thursday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Officials say a person driving a 2023 Toyota sedan hit a man riding a bicycle after hitting them from behind along Soaring EagleS Road on Highway 55. The person on the bike died, troopers say.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. No other details were released about the crash and it is still under investigation.

