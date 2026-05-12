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Fatal crash shuts down I-85 North in Rowan County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Fatal crash shuts down I-85 in Rowan County
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person has died following a crash on Tuesday evening on Interstate 85 in Rowan County.

It occurred just before 6 p.m. near Peach Orchard Road.

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The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the fatality with Channel 9.

All lanes of Interstate 85 have been shut down as troopers investigate. Hazmat crews are also on the scene.

However, no additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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