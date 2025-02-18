Mother, child found dead in Avery County crash

CRANBERRY, N.C. — The search for a missing mother and her child in Avery County ended Tuesday when deputies found their car flipped in a creek.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office says the mother and her child were reported missing on Monday by family members.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies found the victim’s car off of Highway 19 E near Cranberry. The sheriff’s office says both of the victims were dead inside of the car.

The victims haven’t been publicly identified yet.

The sheriff’s office says the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

We’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

