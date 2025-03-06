1 dead after crash in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An 83-year-old man is dead after a crash in Burke County on Thursday, troopers said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor it happened on Highway 70 near the Burke-Catwaba County line around 4:30 a.m.

Troopers said Charles Wayne Terry was traveling east on Highway 70 when he crossed the center line and struck two parked cars, as well as two utility poles, at North Center Street in Hildebran. He died at the scene, according to NCSHP.

UPDATE: Hwy patrol says one person was killed in a single car crash involving a power pole in #BurkeCo. Hwy 70 is CLOSED at N. Center St. UFN to make repairs. #Hildebran — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) March 6, 2025

Speeding and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors to the crash, troopers said.

The road will remain closed until repairs can be made to the utility poles.

