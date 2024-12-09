1 dead after crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — CMPD says one person is dead after a crash in south Charlotte Sunday night.

Police say they were called out to the area of South Boulevard and Tyvola Drive around 7 p.m.

MEDIC says one person was pronounced dead and three others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

So far, there is no word on what led to this crash or who was killed.

Police say that Tyvola Road is shut down between South Boulevard and Tyvola Drive while crews investigate.

We will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED STORY: Suspect in deadly crash testifies in his defense

Suspect in deadly crash testifies in his defense

©2024 Cox Media Group