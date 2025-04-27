1 dead, 5 in on-campus shooting at east Carolina university

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — One person is dead and at least five others are injured after a Sunday morning shooting at Elizabeth City State University.

The on-campus shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m., ABC11 reports. The school went on lockdown and students were told to shelter in place, school officials said.

Those with injuries have been transported to a local medical center.

Officials have not said if a suspect has been arrested.

ECSU police said there is no immediate threat to the campus community as of Sunday afternoon. Patrol has been increased across campus and access to the campus center has been limited.

“The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all members of the Viking community affected by this tragedy,” the school said in a social media post.

Several agencies are investigating the shooting, including ECSU Police, Elizabeth City Police, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI is asking for the public’s help in collecting information, videos and pictures. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the SBI at (919)662-4500 or the ECSU PD at (252)335-3266.

ECSU is located near the Outer Banks in Pasquotank County in eastern North Carolina.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

