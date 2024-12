GASTONIA, N.C. — Emergency crews say one person is dead after a fire at home in Gastonia.

Gaston County EMS officials responded to a home on Grier Street just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say one person has been pronounced dead.

So far, there is no other official information on this fire.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

