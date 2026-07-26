Neighbors describe what they heard during violent carjacking in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Neighbors are sharing what sparked a carjacking that left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized.

On Wednesday Channel 9 reported a teen was shot by the carjacking suspects along Sedgefield Road in south Charlotte.

The carjacking occurred in front of several apartment residents. They were able to see, to them, what looked like a setup involving two men and two women.

Matthew Washington was getting ready to go to a Charlotte FC game when he heard screaming.

“I heard a voice. Somebody was saying, ‘call the police, call the police.’ There was another couple of ladies outside. They had got to him first and called the police,” Washington said. “I came out here and there was a young man laying on the ground screaming in pain, and I went to go get a towel.”

Neighbors tell us they believe the 17-year-old was shot in the leg. Police said his injuries were serious.

No arrests have been made. We’re asking if police have any suspects in mind.

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