Gaston County woman buys first-ever lottery ticket and wins $100K

RALEIGH — Gastonia resident Kahla Jeffries, a first-time scratch-off lottery ticket buyer, claimed a $100,000 top prize on Friday, N.C. Education Lottery officials said. Jeffries’ win came from a $100,000 Cash Payday scratch-off ticket.

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Jeffries purchased her winning ticket from Will’s Food Store located on Hickory Grove Road in Gastonia. Her spontaneous decision to buy the ticket led to the significant financial gain.

After stopping for gas, Jeffries decided to buy a scratch-off ticket for the first time. Kahla Jeffries, the Gastonia lottery winner, explained her selection process.

“That one just caught my eye,” Jeffries said, referring to the $100,000 Cash Payday ticket.

Upon discovering her win, Jeffries expressed disbelief.

“I didn’t think I was looking at it right,” she said.

Jeffries arrived at lottery headquarters on Friday to claim her prize. After state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $72,018.

She plans to use her winnings to buy a car and save money for school. The $100,000 Cash Payday game debuted in March with 80 available $100,000 top prizes. Currently, 58 of those $100,000 prizes still remain unclaimed.

Jeffries intends to purchase a car and set aside funds for her education using the prize money.

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