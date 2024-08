KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Kannapolis on Friday night.

Police said they responded to West A Street and Kluttz Street for the crash around 7:30 p.m. One person died in the single vehicle accident.

The intersection was closed while police investigated. It is unknown what led up to the crash.

