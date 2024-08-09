1 dead after crash on I-85 ramp in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an off ramp from I-85.

Charlotte Fire Department says the ramp from I-85 to West Mallard Creek Church Road is closed for an accident investigation.

Medic says that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are asking drivers to seek an alternative route and yield the way to emergency vehicles.

So far, there is no word on what led to this crash.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

