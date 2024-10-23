1 dead in Lancaster County crash, troopers say

LANCASTER, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Lancaster County Tuesday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Pageland Highway near the intersection of Hershel Plyler Road.

Troopers said a Buick sedan was traveling east on Pageland Hwy when it hit a Mack tractor-trailer.

The Buick then hit a Chevrolet pickup truck, causing that truck to run off the roadway and hit a mailbox, according to troopers.

Troopers said the driver of the Buick, 77-year-old Leslie Thomas, died at the scene.

This crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

