1 hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle on Brookshire Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene on Brookshire Boulevard near Beatties Ford Road just after 2 p.m.

A motorcycle was spotted with damage to its front end, and police had also marked a sedan that was involved in the crash. It’s not yet clear what led to the crash.

The outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard were blocked at 2 p.m., causing a significant traffic backup that stretched nearly to Uptown.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

