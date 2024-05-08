1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after tree falls on vehicle in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed, and another was hurt Wednesday afternoon after a tree fell on a vehicle south of Belmont, Gaston County emergency services said.

Severe storms that packed 70 mph winds whipped through the region, which caused widespread damage.

The deadly incident happened in the area of Dixon and South New Hope roads, GEMS said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

