1 hospitalized after shooting in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person is in the hospital after being shot in north Charlotte on Sunday evening.

MEDIC says the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Druid Hills Way off North Graham Street.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about what possibly led up to the shooting or who was involved.

A Channel 9 crew is on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW:‘It’s unfortunate’: Gun brought into church by teen accidentally fires, hits other teen)

‘It’s unfortunate’: Gun brought into church by teen accidentally fires, hits other teen





©2024 Cox Media Group