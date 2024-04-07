1 hospitalized after shooting in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person is in the hospital after being shot in north Charlotte on Sunday evening.
MEDIC says the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Druid Hills Way off North Graham Street.
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about what possibly led up to the shooting or who was involved.
A Channel 9 crew is on the way to the scene to gather more information.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH BELOW:‘It’s unfortunate’: Gun brought into church by teen accidentally fires, hits other teen)
©2024 Cox Media Group