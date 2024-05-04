One with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Hickory, officers say

HICKORY, NC — A shooting in Hickory left one person seriously injured on Saturday.

Officers with the Hickory Police Department say the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Third Avenue Northwest near US 321.

Police say the victim of the shooting made his way to the Cupboard Express at Second Avenue and US 321, before being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned one person had been taken into custody.

Police also told Faherty they believe the shooting was a domestic incident.

HPD has not released the cause of the shooting or the identities of those involved.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Several people hurt after two-story deck collapses at west Charlotte home)

Several people hurt after two-story deck collapses at west Charlotte home

©2024 Cox Media Group