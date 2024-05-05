Funeral arrangements announced for Deputy US Marshal Weeks, Investigator Poloche

CHARLOTTE — Funeral arrangements for Deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks and Special Operations and Intelligence Unit Investigator Sam Poloche have been announced.

Weeks and Poloche were two of the four law enforcement officers killed during the April 29 standoff in east Charlotte.

The funeral for Weeks will be held on Monday at Bojangles Coliseum.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the community is welcome to come.

Chopper Nine Skyzoom flew over Week’s Wednesday procession, starting in Charlotte and ending in Mooresville.

Both first responders and community members lined the street to pay their respects to the man who gave his life while protecting others.

Weeks leaves behind a wife and four children.

He was a 13-year veteran of the US Marshals Service.

Investigator Poloche’s service will take place on Monday, May 13 in Uptown.

The memorial will be held at First Baptist Church Charlotte on Davidson Street and will start at 1 p.m.

