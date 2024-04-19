1 hospitalized from school bus crash in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital after a school bus crash in south Charlotte.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Park Road and Hamlin Park Drive. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the area, spotting the crash involving bus 297.

MEDIC says they took one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools confirmed to Channel 9 that the patient was not a student.

CMS said there were 41 students on the bus coming from Smithfield Elementary School.

The bus was able to continue on it’s route after the crash.

(WATCH: Driver cited for school bus crash that hurt 8 students in Burke County)

Driver cited for school bus crash that hurt 8 students in Burke County

©2024 Cox Media Group