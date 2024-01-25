4 students evaluated after minor school bus crash, CMS says

CHARLOTTE — Paramedics are evaluating four students who were on a school bus that crashed in north Charlotte on Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Old Statesville Road near Hucks Road.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see the bus at the bottom of a small hill. It appeared to have hit a fence that surrounds Carrier Corporation, an HVAC contractor.

The district said four students were being evaluated by paramedics at the request of their parents. None were taken to the hospital.

CMS said the bus driver had a medical emergency which caused the minor crash. Twenty-two students from Croft Community School were on board.

No other cars were involved.

Families picked up their students at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

