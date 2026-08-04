1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after south Charlotte stabbing

CHARLOTTE — One person may not survive their injuries from a stabbing in south Charlotte Monday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a gas station on South Boulevard, just off Archdale Drive.

MEDIC said one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 is asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the incident and if an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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