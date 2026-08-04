South Charlotte crash leads to power outage, road closure

CHARLOTTE — A portion of Park Road was shut down in south Charlotte after a crash involving a utility pole downed power lines Monday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. between Marsh Road and Hillside Avenue. According to MEDIC, one person was treated for minor injuries.

Crews had the road closed through the night and into Tuesday morning for repairs.

ALERT: Park Rd. is CLOSED at Townes Rd. halfway between Marsh Rd. and Hillside Ave. due to another crash involving a utility pole/lines. Full details coming up at 4:30 AM on @wsoctv #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/DRFUW9b5YZ — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) August 4, 2026

By 4 a.m., Duke Energy was reporting approximately 2,000 outages in the area.

Crews anticipate the repairs to wrap up by 7 a.m.

In the meantime, drivers can take a detour down Townes Road to Willow Oak Road. Then, turn left of Princeton Avenue to get back onto Park Road.

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