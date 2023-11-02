1 hurt after tractor-trailer crash on I-485 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte.

The crash happened before 4:30 a.m. near Wilkinson Boulevard. Traffic was down to one lane throughout the morning. Two tractor-trailers were involved in the crash.

Heavy delays formed throughout the morning because of the crash.

MEDIC said one person was transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Channel 9 learned the crash took hours to clear due to other crashes in the area.

UPDATE: Just spoke to communications on why this crash OL I-485 is still clearing near Wilkinson Blvd. They confirm there's multiple crashes in the area causing huge delays. #clt #clttraffic #cltraffic pic.twitter.com/5WERBaFL2b — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) March 17, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Trained civilians could respond to minor car crashes if bill passes)

Trained civilians could respond to minor car crashes if bill passes

©2023 Cox Media Group