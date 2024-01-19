1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Someone was seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte, according to paramedics.

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday on Clydesdale Terrace off of Tuckaseegee Road.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over two scenes in the area that police had swarmed around. Officers surrounded a convenience store at the corner of State Street and Tuckaseegee Road. They were investigating a black car with a broken window. The car appeared to have been shot.

About a quarter of a mile away, officers were out investigating in a neighborhood on Clydesdale Terrace.

It’s not clear if there is a connection between the two scenes.

Channel 9 is reaching out to police for more information.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘So much shooting’: Teen dead, another hurt in east Charlotte shooting)

‘So much shooting’: Teen dead, another hurt in east Charlotte shooting

©2024 Cox Media Group