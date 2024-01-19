One dead in Mount Holly shooting

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — One person has died following a shooting Thursday night, according to reports from the Mount Holly Police Department.

Just before 11:45 p.m., police found a male with gunshot wounds lying in the driveway of a home on Gander Way.

The victim died from their injuries shortly after, according to police.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss our community has experienced once again and offer our condolences to the families,” said Mount Holly Police Chief Brian Reagan. “Our department is actively investigating this incident, and we are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice. We are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Mount Holly Police Department.”

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343.

