CHARLOTTE — One person has been treated for serious injuries and taken to Atrium CMC after a shooting on Ellie Lane in west Charlotte Monday morning, MEDIC confirmed.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at the 4100 of Ellie Lane.

There is no word on what caused the shooting or if police have any information on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Fired airport worker accused of returning to Charlotte Douglas with a gun, making threats